DART GoLink Goes To Contactless Payment

Cash fares, paper fares and vouchers will no longer be accepted for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) GoLink service. Starting Monday, Sept. 21, customers will be required to purchase fares and book trips using contactless methods.
GoLink fares can be purchased by linking a GoPass® Tap card to a GoPass® app account, purchasing a fare directly in the GoPass® app using a credit or debit card, or over the phone by calling 214-515-7272.
By purchasing your GoLink fare with the GoPass® app or a GoPass® Tap card, you automatically get the best fare every time you ride.
With fare capping on a GoPass® Tap card, you never pay more than the total cost of a day pass (Local or Reduced) in a single day. Remember to tap using the same card linked to your GoPass® app when riding other DART services.
- Plan trips and buy passes quickly and easily, right on your phone
- Choose your favorite stations, stops and passes within the app
- View your GoLink on-demand history to easily rebook frequent trips
- Purchase and reload your card at hundreds of participating retailers
- Receive the best fare automatically with a GoPass® Tap card. With a registered GoPass® Tap card, you never pay more than the cost of a Day Pass in a single day, or the total cost of a Monthly Pass in a calendar month
- Recover your account balance if your card is ever lost or stolen, so long as your card is registered
GoLink customers may call 214-515-7272 for any assistance with booking a trip or go to www.DART.org/GoLink for more information.
