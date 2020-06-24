DART installs COVID-19 shields on all buses
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has installed 511 respiratory droplet shields throughout the bus fleet since mid-March to help protect operators and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designed by DART Engineering, with collaboration with Fleet Maintenance & Bus Operations teams, the CV-19 Plexiglass Shields are made of high-impact plexiglass and are being installed between the operator and passengers. The new shield leverages DART's initial investment of the Operator Barrier Door by expanding a shield forward towards the windshield and upward towards the ceiling. The shields are in addition to enhanced cleaning procedures for both buses and trains to protect passengers and bus operators.

DART began installing the shields as a safety measure to protect operators who continue to provide essential transportation services to riders and businesses, serving as a lifeline for communities and residents across the DART service area.

Shields are currently available on 75 percent of the DART bus fleet, with the goal of full installation on the entire fleet of more than 600 buses before July 1.

