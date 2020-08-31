DART Labor Day weekend schedule

It may feel like 2020 is the same day stuck on repeat, but the calendar shows Labor Day is almost here meaning plans for a three-day weekend still need to be made.
This year, summer's (unofficial) end falls on Monday, Sept. 7. To help with your transit travel plans Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate the following schedule.
Modified Labor Day Schedule
- DART bus, light rail and Dallas streetcar services will follow a Sunday schedule.
- The Trinity Railway Express commuter rail will not operate.
- DART's administrative offices, Customer Care Center and Lost and Found will be closed.
- Customers with questions about schedules can contact DART's Customer Information Center at 214-979-1111 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- DART Paratransit services for customers with disabilities will operate on a Saturday schedule. The Paratransit Scheduling Center will be closed on Labor Day. Customers may call Thursday, September 3, to book their trips through Monday, September 7, and Friday, September 4, to book their trips through Wednesday, September 9. Web Booking and voicemail will also be available.
DART route and schedule information can be found at www.DART.org
