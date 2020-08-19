Carol Wise, executive vice-president/chief operations officer at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), has been named a 2020 Women in Business honoree by the Dallas Business Journal.
The prestigious award is given annually to influential women who go above and beyond in their business and community, and who will continue to impact the business landscape for years to come.
"Carol continues to exemplify for all of us the drive and dedication to serve both our communities across North Texas, as well as the employees here at DART," said Gary Thomas, President/Executive Director at DART. "Through her leadership and guidance, most especially her work on the 5-Star Service Initiative and the Transit Operations Academy, Carol has inspired a culture of positive change and innovation that ensures we always place the needs of our customers first."
With more than three decades of transit knowledge, Wise leads the agency's Operations, Bus, Light Rail, Maintenance, Materials Management, Mobility Management and Transit Police departments.
Wise was recognized at a luncheon on Wednesday in Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.