Dallas Area Rapid Transit will provide free rides on New Year’s Eve for North Texas residents.

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will help Rowlett residents get home safely on New Year's Eve.

Free transportation will be offered the night of New Year’s Eve isponsored by Coors Light on DART buses, light rail, Paratransit Services and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station for everyone from 6:00 p.m. until the end of service.

On Dec. 31, DART Buses and Light Rail and the TRE will operate on a Saturday schedule. The DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Customer Care Center and Lost and Found will be Closed. DART Administrative Offices will be closed for New Year’s Eve. DART Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART Mobility Management's Paratransit Call Center will be closed Friday through Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the three days will need to do so by Dec. 30.

On Jan. 1, DART Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule. DART Light Rail will operate on a Sunday schedule. TRE will provide no service. DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. DART Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART Mobility Management's Paratransit Call Center will be closed Friday through Sunday.

 

