DART service changes start July 27

A number of service changes, affecting customers in various parts of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) service area, will take place on Monday, July 27.
Among them will be the debut of emission-free electric buses on the Singleton Blvd. corridor, schedule adjustments and a new fare structure introduced for the Dallas Streetcar.
Emission-free electric buses
The Downtown Dallas portion of Route 52 will be extended south on Lamar to terminate at Convention Center Station. The change enables DART to deploy a portion of its electric bus fleet to the West Dallas service area.
The electric buses are part of the former D-Link fleet. The D-Link route came to an end in March 2019. The seven zero-emission electric buses used were partially funded by a $7.6 million grant that also funded the infrastructure for the two overhead chargers installed at Convention Center Station. The electric buses have been providing service on route 749 for the last year.
The buses join the electric light rail trains as zero-emission vehicles in DART's transit fleet.
Schedule adjustments
Schedule adjustments or route modifications will take place on routes 19, 52, 206, 278, 408, 415, 428, 445, 542, 549 and 883.
Look for new timetables and schedules before Monday, July 27. Customers can go online to DART.org/zoom or transporteDART.org, or call DART Customer Service at 214.979.1111, for additional details.
Dallas Streetcar
DART will implement a $1 fare on the Dallas Streetcar beginning Monday. The fare, requested by the City of Dallas, will be implemented into DART's current payment collection system and fare structure to be used towards operations and maintenance.
The $1 one-way fare is included with any valid DART pass or can be purchased with DART's contactless payment options which include the GoPass app and GoPass Tap Card. There will be no cash fare option onboard and no ticket vending machines located at the stops.
