Dollars into dreams

Stephens Elementary fifth grade teacher Neosha Washington was recently surprised with a $500 grant from the Garland ISD Education Foundation. Pictured with Washington is Rowlett Mayor Tammy  Dana-Bashian and Rowlett Chamber of Commerce President Michael Gallops, both are members of the GEF board.

 Photo courtesy of Garland ISD Education Foundation Facebook

The Garland ISD Education Foundation (GEF) kicked off this week of giving by presenting checks to grant winners across the district. Among them were several Rowlett teachers.

Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian and Rowlett Chamber of Commerce President Michael Gallops, both as GEF board members, surprised teachers with grants to be used in their classrooms for the benefit of their students.

The Garland ISD Education Foundation has funded grants of over $100,000 to GISD teachers throughout the district in the 2019-20 school year.

The grant and scholarships winners in Rowlett are from Back, Dorsey, Herfurth, Keeley, Liberty Grove, Pearson and Stephens Elementary, as well as Coyle Middle School and Rowlett High School.

For more information on the Garland ISD Education Foundation or to learn about the grant and scholarships they help fun, visit gisdedfoundation.org.

