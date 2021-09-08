Rowlett residents will have an opportunity to donate to their favorite charities for North Texas Giving Day Sept. 1 through Sept. 23.
On North Texas Giving Day, local organizations can receive funding through donations made by community members. The donations allow organizations to continue helping community members in need and expand their services. Since its inception in 2009, North Texas Giving Day has grown from generating $4 million to generating $58.8 million in donations last year.
Local organizations including Life Message, Rowlett Strong, Bands of Hope and others will participate in the event to raise money for a variety of causes.
“We find it to be a helpful way for the community to learn more about the work we're doing and to give them a super easy way to participate in giving,” Sharing Life CEO Teresa Jackson, said.
The North Texas Giving Day website allows patrons to understand what each local nonprofit organization does for the community and includes a breakdown of community impact, what the organization needs and matching funds from sponsorships.
Jackson said because of the lasting economic impacts of COVID-19, there will be a greater need for donations to fund programs for the expanding number of people in need.
“Those of us who do work in this area are well aware that it will take at least two years to recover economically once the pandemic has completely receded,” she said. “We continue to see clients who have never been to Sharing Life before – never thought they would have to come to Sharing Life for assistance.”
Jackson said the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 affect those who were living in or slightly below the poverty level the most.
“Expenses mount when you miss work and for many people, they can't recover without outside help,” Jackson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.