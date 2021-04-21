Medication disposal

The Rowlett Police Department is participating in a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Agency focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets.

The Drive-Thru Prescription Take-Back Day event is set for Saturday at the Rowlett Community Centre parking lot.

A national take-back day provides a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Prescription medications play an important role in the health of millions of Americans. However, expired medications or unused drugs often stay in the back of cabinets for months or even years. These expired drugs can pose significant health hazards to toddlers, teens, and even family pets who may inadvertently consume medications. Some medications are so potent that even one dose could be fatal if accidentally ingested.

