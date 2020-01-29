Dyslexia therapist, Pathfinder teacher recognized for their extra efforts

Each month during the regular Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting, two GISD employees are recognized with the Going the Extra Mile (GEM) award. This month’s honorees are Madison Dolph, Pathfinder Achievement Center (PAC) teacher and dyslexia therapist Adriana Ordonez.
The GEM recognition is a district acknowledgement of those outstanding Garland ISD employees who display superior commitment, innovation, leadership, work ethic, accomplishments and/or initiative. This recognition is open to any GISD employee, and anyone can nominate an employee as a GEM.
Ordonez was nominated by parent and fellow educator Rene Bennett for her support when Bennett’s child was going through the testing process for dyslexia.
“Adriana took an abundant amount of time to reach out, to listen, to explain and to provide support during what can be a complicated and sometimes stressful process. Her kindness, empathy and skill made all the difference,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations. “According to Rene, Adriana impacted her son’s educational journey in such a positive way, and she is thrilled that he has now started the Take Flight dyslexia program at his campus.”
Milligan noted that Ordonez also assists the campus counselor with 504s because of her experience and confidence with explaining the details of testing and scoring. And because she is bilingual, she is also able to work directly with Spanish-speaking parents, instead of using an interpreter.
Ordonez is said to take a lead role on the districtwide dyslexia team. She mentors other dyslexia teachers, presents at parent workshops and does supplemental training for teachers.
Dolph was nominated by Principal Lacey Ajibola for going above and beyond to impact the lives of PAC students and staff.
“Madison is the kind of teacher that empowers students, teaching them to have empathy for others through volunteerism and service,” Milligan said. “For example, this past October Madison worked with students to collect 175 pairs of socks for donations. Then she took the students to The Dallas Life Foundation to donate the socks and volunteer at the facility. Madison also led a campus canned food drive, collecting over 200 cans.”
Dolph is said to have also written and secured grants and donations for a school gardening project, and as a result PAC now has multiple garden plots and a composter.
“The students love growing their own vegetables that they then prepare and cook under Madison’s guidance. They also donate the extras to Good Samaritan to provide fresh produce for the homeless,” said Milligan. “These have been highly meaningful experiences for the students, and they are now eager to participate in more good deeds. They have also inspired an altruistic spirit, and for students who tend to struggle with empathy and self-efficacy, this is a really big deal.”
Milligan noted that Dolph’s students consistently make gains in literacy, even those in the ALE setting with cognitive challenges. She also mentors teachers, and helps with weekly ELA lesson plans and curriculum for K-12 staff.
Additionally, Dolph helped to find a summer support camp for a student whose parent had passed away.
“She got him a scholarship and bought him clothes and transportation so he could go. As a result of being at the camp, the student is now more outspoken, laughing and increasingly social with his peers,” Milligan said.
