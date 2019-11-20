Eagle Scout raises money to rebuild for Sachse shelter

Sachse resident and Eagle Scout Cailin Stewart recently set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to rebuild a structure he constructed several years ago for the Sachse Animal Shelter. This structure was destroyed during the recent tornadoes that tore through the Dallas area.
Stewart set up the GoFundMe on Nov. 10 and met his goal of $500 within 48 hours, and has since surpassed that amount.
“It really humbles me to see just how much people care about the project,” he said. “The support on Facebook was overwhelming to me; my Scout troop even told me that they'd offer Scouts to help with the rebuilding should I need them. I'm glad that people are so willing to help with a project that means a lot to me.”
The structure was an Eagle Scout project Stewart did in 2015 for the Sachse Animal Shelter and surrounding community. It was a visitation area where prospective adopters could spend time with an animal off leash to see if it would be a good fit for their family.
“The biggest reason I chose to help the Sachse Animal Shelter was because the first animal I got when we moved to Texas was a basset hound mix named Layla, from the shelter,” he said of the project. “Dogs had always had a deep place in my heart and so naturally I gravitated towards doing a project for them.”
Stewart set up the fundraiser after discovering the structure had been destroyed and mostly unsalvageable. All the money raised would be used for the project supplies and any remainder would be donated to the shelter.
He anticipates starting work on the rebuild when he gets home for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 27 and hopes to get it done by that Saturday, with the potential exclusion of the trap cover. He added that anything he does not finish he will finish when he gets back a week and half later from finals.
