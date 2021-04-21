Early voting for the May 1 election began Monday and runs through April 27.
Residents can cast their vote for a proposed $29.2 bond election that would fund various projects.
Proposition A would issue $19.5 million, or 67 percent of the project total, for pavement and drainage projects.
Some of those projects include Phase 2 of the Lakeland Heights project, concrete pavement replacement; street, drainage, water and sewer replacement in Country Aire Estates; replacement of the top 50 alleys in the city; and replacing East Industrial from the President George Bush Turnpike frontage road to the DART station.
Proposition B would issue $7.4 million, or 25 percent of the project total, would be for quality of life, or parks and recreation, projects. Among those are phases 2 and 3 of Herfurth Park; amenity updates at Wet Zone; trail construction; erosion control at Scenic Point Park and Lakeside South Park; and upgrades at sports fields.
Proposition C would issue $2.3 million, or 8 percent, for public safety measures, specifically upgrading emergency siren systems and the design of the Sapphire Bay Fire and Police Station.
City officials said with the repayment of the current debt and the end of debt obligations, these projects and the issuance of bonds over the next three years will not increase the residents’ tax rate.
Residents can also vote on six propositions to amend the city charter.
Proposition A will be for the extension of the number of consecutive terms a person can serve on the City Council, as a council member or as mayor, from two three-year terms to three three-year terms. The limit for the total number of years served as a council member to nine and as mayor to nine for a total of 18 years.
Proposition B increases the amount of compensation for mayor from $500 per month to $750 per month and for council members from $300 per month to $450.
The last time the compensation plan was changed was in 2016.
Proposition C requires the appointment of a city auditor.
Proposition D adds social media to the city’s code of ethics.
Proposition E moves the appointment of the municipal court clerk and deputy clerks from the city manager to the presiding judge. It also provides a note explaining terms of office and providing for civil and concurrent jurisdiction, and it removes the specificity of two-year terms for the chief and alternate or associate judges but does not restrict the ability of the city council to make those appointments in accordance with state law.
Proposition F removes the specificity of two-year terms of office for the chief judge and alternate or associate judges but doesn’t restrict the council from making those appointments in accordance with state law.
In Garland ISD two places are up for election. In Place 4 Jed Reed, David Smith and Daphne Stanley are facing off. In Place 6 incumbent Robert Selders Jr. is facing Bob Duckworth.
Early voting location for Dallas County in Rowlett is the Rowlett Community Centre, 5300 Main St. Rowlett residents in Rockwall County will vote early at the Rockwall County Library (1215 E. Yellowjacket Lane).
