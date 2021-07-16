The Rowlett Fire Department responded to a house fire at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Redwood Lane.
Damage from the fire was contained to the room of origin in the front of the house, officials said. However, there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.
“The owner told us they had some electrical problems,” Assistant Chief Burney Baskett said. “They evacuated before we got there.”
There were no reported injuries from the fire. Fire officials said units cleared the scene by 11:36 p.m. The fire department contacted the Red Cross to relocate the family that evening.
