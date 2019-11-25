Elementary aide, district staff recognized for going the extra mile

During the Nov. 19 Garland ISD regular Board of Trustees meeting the board recognized a Daugherty Elementary special education aide and a data administration facilitator for Going the Extra Mile (GEM).
The GEM recognition is a district acknowledgement of those outstanding Garland ISD employees who display superior commitment, innovation, leadership, work ethic, accomplishments and/or initiative. This recognition is open to any GISD employee, and anyone can nominate an employee as a GEM. Those selected are notified and recognized at a GISD Board of Trustees meeting once a month.
Daugherty’s special education aide Yolanda Walker was nominated by Coach Don Koerner for her willingness to step in to take care of students, while the campus went through the hiring process to find a new teacher.
Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations, said Walker made sure that the class ran smoothly and children stayed busy and on task with learning.
“She created art projects, games, and a variety of lessons for the students so that they were engaged and active. Although there was a substitute in the class, Yolanda stepped in to help and took on these added responsibilities, demonstrating strong leadership skills, in addition to instructional know how,” she said. “Because of her, student IEPs were followed with fidelity, and teaching and learning were on track while the campus searched for a new teacher. And she did all of this with a caring, kind and loving heart for the students.”
Daugherty Principal Bonnie Barrett described Walker as a dedicated and valued staff member who enthusiastically involves herself in all aspects of the Daugherty school community. She takes it further and helps organize and volunteer on school spirit nights, and regularly assists with campus projects.
Felecia Jamerson, data administration facilitator, was nominated by Jackson Technology Center assistant principal Samantha Burt for her ongoing support for new administrator training and with Skyward.
Milligan said Jamerson started working GISD’s data and administrative systems back in 2006, when the district was still using its district-created student information system known as Mapper.
“Because Felecia had previously worked in GISD as a teacher for 18 years, it was a natural fit for her to train and support teachers and campus staff when the new online gradebook was implemented,” she said. “She brought personal experience to the training that allowed her to engage with educators in genuine and authentic ways. When it was time for the district to move to a new system, Felecia jumped in with both feet to continue that high level of customer support that Garland ISD staff had grown accustomed to receiving from her. Her familiar face and calm demeanor helped learners build confidence, making the transition to a new system go smoothly. And staff knows they can always call her for help, and she will answer and provide guidance.”
Milligan added that as district knowledge of Skyward expanded Jamerson saw that parents could also use support with paying for student fees. She learned Fee Management, a module in Skyward that allows fees for students to be paid online for technology devices or Montessori, for example, through Skyward Family Access. After Jamerson provided training to those campuses that collect these fees, she opened that module, and parents now have the convenience of paying securely online, versus sending cash or checks to school with their students.
