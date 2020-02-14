ESL teacher embodies the Spirit of Rowlett

ESL teacher Ozzie Cutter was recently named this month’s Spirit of Rowlett award winner. This award is to publicly recognize ordinary residents doing extraordinary things in the Rowlett community, and the recipients are nominated by the residents of Rowlett. Cutter was nominated by Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian.
“Ozzie came to the library’s ESL program in 2015 as a substitute teacher. Today, she teaches two conversational English classes, which at present are attended by 30 students from 18 different countries. Her dedication and commitment as a teacher of English is already commendable; however, she brings much, much more,” said Dana-Bashian.
Cutter was born and raised in Turkey and has been living in Rowlett for over 22 years.
She came to the United States to finish high school and, as luck would have it, she met the man who would eventually become her husband on a flight back to Turkey.
Cutter doesn’t just teach the language to her students, she incorporates various facets of living in the United States into her teaching such as knowing how to call 911 in an emergency, making a doctor’s appointment, ordering at a restaurant, filling out employment applications and more.
“I came here as an immigrant, and it was very difficult to understand the American way of living and the traditions here. I would always look for a place where I could go where someone could guide me, and that’s the reason why I decided to go into ESL teaching,” she said. “I really enjoy it and enjoy giving back.”
She also encourages her students to volunteer.
Cutter said they have weekly luncheons to learn about each of her students' traditions and food.
“Ozzie’s energy, enthusiasm and sense of humor are infectious. She facilitates ESL students’ integration into the community in a variety of creative ways which in turn increases their ability to participate in the life of Rowlett and to give back in return,” Dana-Bashian said.
Cutter’s interview by Mayor Pro Tem Martha Brown can be found on Youtube at RowlettTexasVideo.
