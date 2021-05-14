The weekly Farmers Market returns to The Village of Rowlett Downtown on Saturday. The Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon through the end of August and is located on Main Street.
- Farmers market returns in Rowlett
- Little Elm receives a royal visit
- Memorial Day ceremony in The Colony will have a different look this year
- Carrollton celebrates Dream Court
- Byron Nelson brings international spotlight to McKinney
- A first for the Mesquite Police Department
- Collin College denies employee discrimination complaints, documents show
- Home invasion ring leader sentenced
