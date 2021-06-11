The Iron Sabres Motorcycle Club hosted a fashion and fishing event at the Oaks of Liberty Grove assisted living community on June 6.
Members of the Oaks of Liberty Grove had the opportunity to fish from a bucket brought to the facility from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and participate in a fashion show after lunch until 2 p.m. The club held a parade in partnership with the Rowlett fire and police departments to show appreciation for the residents at the facility.
One of the members, Joshua “Honcho” Baker brainstormed the idea when the club did their monthly walk on the Heroes Bridge on Oct. 22.
“We were just brainstorming ideas for the upcoming year,” Iron Sabres President Marc “Hardwood” Deuble said. “That was one of his ideas -- putting on a fashion show.”
As the months went on, Deuble’s wife, Lisa, and another member, Julie “Tink” Rickman got together to put together a fishing event at Oaks of Liberty Grove. They got a tub and fish, so the residents could fish on the property.
“We decided to put together a fashion show and the fishing, so anybody wanting to participate in the fashion can, and anyone wanting to partake of the fishing can,” Deuble said. “I chose Oaks of Liberty Grove. I go there quite a bit. I know the people there, so it's kind of close to home for me.”
Deuble said as the club brainstormed more ideas they decided to host a parade to close out the event.
“We wanted them to know people do care about them and let these residents see they're not forgotten,” he said. “Not just their family members, but the community cares about them.”
Local businesses donated supplies to the event. Tractor Supply gave buckets for fishing while PetSmart supplied aerators for the water to keep the fish alive. Tom Thumb provided flowers for the fashion show, and Bailey Frasier with Coldwell Banker supplied a red carpet. Dennis “Big D” Perry supplied fishing poles and bait for the fishing event while Rickman provided chairs, and Dan “Renegade” Kleiss provided vinyl sashes for the fashion show.
Deuble said the club could not have put on the event without Susan Frasier, executive director at Oaks of Liberty Grove.
“It's a big risk," He said. "A lot of people don't know what motorcycle clubs are about, so for her to have faith in us let us do that, that was huge.”
The Iron Sabres Motorcycle club is a 99% club made up of predominantly first responders and veterans who aim to help the Rowlett community through a variety of other fundraisers and campaigns to raise awareness including raising awareness to end first responder and veteran suicide, water runs for local fire departments and giving out $100 gift cards in front of Walmart around Christmas to help those in need.
Next month, Iron Sabres will host a clothing drive to deliver clothing to Hope’s Door, a Plano shelter offering intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence.
The Iron Sabre Motorcycle club also plans to adopt one of the roads in Rowlett to keep it clean.
