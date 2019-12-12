Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) recently reported the first flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season. The patient was 36 years of age and a resident of the city of Dallas. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.
“We have seen an early increase in flu activity in Dallas this season. While we cannot predict the severity or duration of the flu season from year to year, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get your flu vaccine.” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority. “Getting flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease—to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider. It is not too late to receive the flu vaccine. Flu vaccine for adults and children is available at DCHHS at the main building clinic located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flu vaccine for VFC-eligible children is also available at multiple DCHHS satellite immunization clinic locations.
As of Tuesday, DCHHS began offering the seasonal flu vaccine for children and adults at no charge. The seasonal flu vaccine is free for all uninsured and low-income Dallas County residents.
“We’re seeing much more flu cases earlier this year than last,” Huang said. “It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu vaccine”. Practice healthy habits to prevent flu such as:
• Get a flu vaccine every season, especially people at high risk
• Washing your hands often with soap and water
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Stay home when you are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
For clinic locations and hours visit dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/immunization-hours.php or call 214-819-2162.
