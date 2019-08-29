First grade classmates reunite after 43 years

Two first grade classmates in Gay Hartzell’s 1973-74 class at Southgate Elementary recently reconnected decades later as Garland ISD staff.
Stephen’s Elementary special education teacher Vicky Teddlie and GISD library media services coordinator Jeanine Boyett reconnected when Boyett was presenting at a staff training at Stephen’s and Teddlie recognized her former first grade classmate instantly.
Boyett surprised Teddlie last week by inviting their first grade teacher Mrs. Hartzell, now Spears, to reminiscent about old times.
Teddlie, like Boyett, said Hartzell was instrumental in helping her overcome her personal challenges.
"In elementary I was a mess with behavior and someone could've easily given up on me, and Mrs. Hartzell did not give up on me,” Teddlie said.
"I'm dyslexic, and Mrs. Spears worked with helping me overcome that. I also had a speech problem, and Mrs. Bird worked with me on that,” Boyett said.
The two women met at an important time in their lives. When they were growing up there was no kindergarten, and often first grade was the first time for students to be away from home for an entire day.
Spears said because of this she became kind of a surrogate mom to her students and tried to do fun and loving things with the kids.
"I remember all the different things that we did,” Boyett said. "Everything that she did was hands-on and it had meaning."
Teddlie and Boyett said their experience in GISD as students had some influence in why they both went into the field of education and specifically why they both joined the GISD team.
"I grew up in Garland and I had awesome teachers here. My mom taught here for 37 years, my dad taught in Richardson for 20 so I guess it's in our blood, and I had phenomenal teachers that I remembered all my life just like Mrs. Hartzell,” Boyett said.
After nearly 30 years with GISD, Spears retired and Boyett took over for her at Shugart Elementary – that was over 20 years ago.
This is Teddlie’s first year in special education, but prior to this she had taught kindergarten, third and fourth grade.
“My mom was a high school teacher in Garland for about 15 years, and I grew up with phenomenal teachers that really guided me and put me on the right path. They really played a part alongside my parents and the community in shaping me and setting goals that I believe that I could accomplish,” Teddlie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.