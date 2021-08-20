Former City Council Member Ron Miller passed away at the age of 82 during the week of Aug. 1.
His wife, Donna Miller said he had some health issues, but they worsened over the last month-and-a-half.
Miller was an avid community servant serving on city council, becoming involved in land development and helping bring Rowlett’s Housing Finance Corporation to fruition among other areas.
“He’s always been involved in the political stuff around here,” Donna said. “He ran for city council and lost by one vote.”
His son Greg Miller said it has been his main hobby for the last 25 years.
Ron worked in real estate appraisal and construction. He would write reports for banks to ensure homebuilders were using funds correctly to construct their neighborhoods.
“He took joy in writing,” Donna said. “His reports were pretty extensive, and his construction inspections were very well-written. The banks who hired him liked using him because he was very thorough in his work.”
Greg said Ron trained him in inspection, so they could work together on construction.
“He knew the percentages of the cost to build certain parts of a home,” Greg said. “If you look at these forms going around, they’re still using his numbers today.”
Ron moved away from house inspections and toward land development beginning his involvement with the city.
When Ron was not involved in city politics and development, he would take his sail boat on Lake Ray Hubbard and travel to islands to go ocean sailing.
“His main interest in the last 20 years was sailing,” Donna said. “We were into sailboat racing for quite some time, then we graduated to ocean sailing. I did the navigating, and he did the sailing.”
When he sailed, he and Donna would take four others with them to sail from the Virgin Island to the Bahamas and Grenadines.
Ron’s service was held in Rowlett, and he was buried Monday in Wright, Kansas.
