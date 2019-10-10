Former Rowlett mayor dies at 48

The City of Rowlett announced this morning that former Rowlett Mayor Christopher “Shane” Johnson, 48, died.

Johnson served Rowlett as councilman from 1998-2000, then as mayor from 2000-2007.

He was born Aug. 17, 1971, in Garland and passed away Oct. 5, 2019. No cause of death has been released.

Johnson was a radio disc jockey and TV personality in Dallas/Fort Worth in the 1990s and during his time in local politics he was at one time the youngest mayor in the state of Texas at the age of 28, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife Jenny Johnson, step-daughter Shaylea Jane, and son Brannon Layne, as well as parents Neal and Christi Johnson, and Bobby and Cindy Thompson; sister Jennifer Johnson, brothers Jonathan Johnson and wife Camille, and Noah Johnson; nieces Kylie and Kyndall, nephew Trent, and many cousins.

A celebration of Johnson’s life will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location with Pastor Gary Coleman officiating.

