Texas A&M University-Commerce senior Kylah Roach is closing out her career as student president of the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association.
Roach, a graduate of Rowlett High School, is a public relations major and marketing minor at A&M-Commerce and is active in campus organizations including the student newspaper The East Texan, Student Government Association, and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is also a resident assistant for the university’s student housing.
“I love working with TIPA,” Roach said. “ This is my third and last year being involved, I am very thankful to end it as president.”
TIPA is the oldest state collegiate press association in the nation and has grown into one of the largest and most respected collegiate groups in the country.
