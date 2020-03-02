Four Dr. Gene Burton College & Career DECA students advance to international competition

Pictured left-to-right are Rich McDermott, Lilly Cardenas, Meghan McGriff, Bryxxton Ramirez, Leila Kavazi, Ayden Bazan, Hill Rukobo, Kayla James, Tyler Burpee, and Amir Rabah.

 Photo courtesy of Rockwall ISD

Dr. Gene Burton College & Career DECA students recently competed at the state competition where four students advanced to compete at the DECA International Competition. Six students earned the title of State Finalists.

“Beyond the risk-taking attitude, quest for knowledge and the work ethic required to compete, I’m seeing these students discover, analyze, reflect upon and develop their own personal brands,” said Dori Brown, DECA advisor. “Consciously working to be their best so they can give the best to others. They are our future and it’s incredibly bright.”

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

Four State Finalists and International Qualifiers:

Ayden Bazan (RHS Sr.) & Hill Rukobo (RHS Sr.) – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Leila Kavazi (RHS Sr.) – Marketing Communications Series

Bryxxton Ramirez (RHHS Sr.) – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series

Six State Finalists and International Alternates:

Kayla James (RHHS Sr.) – Entrepreneurship Series

Tyler Burpee (RHHS Sr.) – Entrepreneurship Series

Meghan McGriff (RHHS Jr.) – Principles of Marketing

Amir Rabah (RHHS Sr.) – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series

Rich McDermott (RHS Sr.) & Lillian “Lilly” Cardenas (RHS Jr.) – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

The four International Qualifiers will compete at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Nashville, Tennessee April 28 - May 3.

