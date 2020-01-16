The MLK Youth Community Choir, in partnership with Garland ISD, is inviting the community to a free concert event following the Martin Luther King Jr. parade this Saturday. The performance will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Granville Arts Center Main Auditorium, 300 North 5th Street in Garland.
According to the district, over 200 voices will unite with an all youth band to celebrate Dr. King’s dream.
The MLK Youth Community Choir will also be the opening performance at the MLK Extravaganza concert held on Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center Main Auditorium.
All events are free and open to the community. The public is encouraged to come out and support these young vocalists.
For more information, contact Linda Griffin at lindcogriffin@gmail.com.
