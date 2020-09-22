Free eye exams for Garland ISD students

Garland ISD has partnered with the Essilor Foundation to provide qualifying GISD students with free eye care in October.
Eligible virtual and face-to-face learners can register for one of four clinic dates to receive a free eye exam and glasses. Referrals are not required. Clinic dates are Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
"We had a lot of students who identified as having vision problems and (when) everything closed down we had a long list of students that needed their vision to be checked by a doctor and also needed glasses,” said Renee Kotsopoulos, director of GISD Health Services.
“What we're finding is that a lot of our parents have lost their jobs, they have lack of insurance, so we decided to partner with the Essilor Foundation,” she continued. “They're going to go to four of our campuses, and they're going to do free eye exams and provide glasses to students that need them. So if you don't have any insurance or if you have medicaid or CHIP, they're eligible to go free of charge to these mobile clinics."
Kotsopoulos stated that some people are still fearful of going to the doctor, but these eye exams are by appointment and they clean between servicing each patient.
"One of the advantages of this program is that you make an appointment, and they have all of the safety procedures in place, and you're the only person on there with the assistant and the doctor,” she said.
She noted that although the district just posted this information appointments have filled up quickly. Because of the need the Essilor Foundation agreed to have a second mobile unit added to those sites.
Qualifications include students who participate in free or reduced meals and do not have medical insurance that covers vision and glasses.
Kotsopoulos added that most students will be able to get their glasses that day. Students with special vision who need their prescription sent out will have their glasses delivered.
See locations and details at garlandisd.net/healthservices.
