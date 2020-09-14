Free meals for all students

Garland ISD Student Nutrition Services is offering free meals to all children 18 years of age and younger. The United States Department of Agriculture recently announced an extension of funding that provides this opportunity through at least Dec. 31. Families who have not completed a Free and Reduced-Price Meal Application for the 2020-21 school year should submit one as soon as possible.
As of last week, all face-to-face learners can now receive daily cafeteria meals at no cost, while remote learners can pick up free curbside meals twice a week. Children younger than school age and any non-GISD students who live in Garland, Rowlett and Sachse can also receive free curbside meals.
GISD remote learners should bring one of the following for curbside meals pickup:
- Email confirmation from Student Nutrition Services
- Student schedule in Skyward
Non-GISD students who live in Garland, Rowlett and Sachse, or children younger than school age should bring one of the following for curbside meals pickup:
- Student ID card
- Student report card
- Birth certificate (for children younger than school age)
Please note that parents or guardians can only pick up meals for their children, but children do not need to be present during pickups. For distribution locations, times and procedures, please visit our Curbside Meals webpage.
