During the July 2 Rowlett City Council meeting, Councilman Blake Margolis, on behalf of the council and mayor, presented a proclamation recognizing July 2019 as National Park and Recreation Month to the Parks and Rec Department.
Since 1985 the United States has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month.
Margolis said each July the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) encourages recreation facilities and parks across the country to kick off summer programs, promote outdoor physical recreation and pull together volunteers to make their outdoor space a thriving center of community activity.
“This July, explore everything that your local Parks and Recreation has to offer – playgrounds, rec centers, sport leagues, and summer camps are just a few of the things that come to mind when we think of Parks and Recreation,” he said.
During Parks and Recreation Month, NRPA challenges people to explore the undiscovered roles of local parks and recreation such as science, technology, engineering, and math programming, as well as senior programs in health and wellness, and much more.
This year’s theme for Parks and Recreation Month is Game On!
“In an effort to play its role in local tourism, the Parks and Recreation Department has planned plenty of dynamic activities throughout the month of July,” Margolis said. “Each day will consist of different activities to prompt citizens to be active outdoors while visiting the parks throughout the city.”
According to the American Fitness Index, a study conducted for the NRPA found that three out of 10 American adults do not spent time outdoor on a daily basis. The NRPA’s Out is In campaign emphasizes how parks and recreation services are vital assets for communities in battling the obesity epidemic and chronic disease.
