Garland ISD accounting specialist, nurse recognized

The Garland ISD Board of Trustees recognized two employees for going the extra mile at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The Going the Extra Mile (GEM) recognition is a district acknowledgement of those outstanding Garland ISD employees who display superior commitment, innovation, leadership, work ethic, accomplishments and/or initiative.
GEM Recognition is open to any GISD employee, and anyone can nominate an employee as a GEM. Those selected are notified and recognized at a GISD Board of Trustees meeting once a month.
Karla Arreozola, accounting specialist in the finance office, was nominated by two staff members, Brandy Mayo and Cheryl Taylor, for going above and beyond on a daily basis to support campuses and her team through innovative technology, training and consistent communication.
“Brandy shared that Karla is always willing to lend a helping hand, especially when it comes to supporting campuses with financials. Having worked on a campus for many years, Karla understands the daily responsibilities and pressures of campus life,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations.
“Cheryl said that Karla is great at assisting campus librarians with book fair financials,” she added.
Arreozola is now part of a team helping to develop a Google classroom that will provide support in multiple areas – finance, budget and purchasing for all campus secretaries.
Linsey Gilbert, school nurse at Parkcrest Elementary, was nominated by Andrea Kleckner and Renee Kotsopoulos for taking the health and well-being of students, staff and the community to a whole new level through the creation of a campus garden.
“Lindsey goes well beyond what most people would think that a school nurse does. She believes passionately that every student deserves excellent care and that they must have skills to care for themselves for a successful and long life,” Milligan said.
Last year Gilbert applied for and received funding from Whole Foods to host a “Garden Extravaganza” bringing in five community partners, including Keeping Garland Beautiful, Loving Garland Green, Boy Scouts and Organic Creative.
“They set up stations in the garden for students to learn all about composting, nutrition, wildlife, habitats, garden art, vegetable gardening, and the Monarch Waystation,” Milligan said. “What started out as an idea for just a garden as grown into an outdoor library, a butterfly sanctuary, and a composting/recycling station. Really, it’s a place where the community can come together to be a part of something that is bigger than the school itself.”
