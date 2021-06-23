Garland ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday discussed the root causes of disproportionality seen throughout the district.
Members of the district partnered with New York University to analyze the data of students who undergo disciplinary action, students who struggle in the school system and students who are underrepresented by the curriculum.
“This is not an update to accuse the district of anything,” Trustee Linda Griffin said. “We are a great district, and that can be seen through our diversity in our students, our programs and our staff."
Babetta Hemphill, executive director of student services, said the factors leading to the district’s disproportionality included the mindset of school personnel, written guidelines that influence the educational process and school actions taken by school personnel as a result of mindset and guidelines.
Superintendent Ricardo Lopez said there are programs underway like social and emotional learning, reading academies, aggressive academic recovery, revision of the code of conduct and others to help curb disproportionality.
“These are all just pieces of the puzzle,” Lopez said. “We cannot turn to each one of them and say we are there, but with time, as each one matures, all of these programs will address the discrepancies we will see today.”
Hemphill said one of the root causes of the district's disproportionality was the student code of conduct. The district is currently revising the code of conduct to remove antiquated and ambiguous language while trying to include the voices of parents and students when disciplinary action is taken.
According to the data presented by Veronica Joyner, African American students make up 30% of student referrals while Latino/Latina students make up 48% of referrals. Caucasian students make up 16%, and Asian students make up 3%.
Additionally, African Americans make up 31% of student suspensions while Latino/Latina students make up 50%. Caucasian students make up 14% while Asian students make up 2%.
Hemphill said one of the recommendations listed by New York University was for Garland ISD to better its communication with parents so parents know what help their kids need.
To curb the disciplinary action, Hemphill discussed the implementation of multi-tiered instruction to help intervene with students to ensure students can improve student success and curb behavioral issues more restoratively than punitively.
