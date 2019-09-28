Garland ISD recognized an administrative assistant and head football coach at Tuesday night’s regular Board of Trustees meeting.
The Going the Extra Mile (GEM) recognition is a district acknowledgement of those outstanding Garland ISD employees who display superior commitment, innovation, leadership, work ethic, accomplishments and/or initiative. Garland ISD GEM Recognition is open to any GISD employee, and anyone can nominate an employee as a GEM. Those selected are notified and recognized at a GISD Board of Trustees meeting once a month.
Gracie Rodriguez, administrative assistant to Principal Arreola at North Garland High School, was nominated by NGHS math teacher Craig Wilson for all that she does daily to take care of the campus, the staff and everyone who visits the school.
“This particular school year, with all new campus leadership and many new staff onboard there was an extra layer of assistance that Gracie provided to ensure that the campus was poised for another successful year,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations. “Craig described Gracie as a rock of a person who remains professional, organized and positive.”
Kendall Miller, head football coach at Lakeview Centennial High School, was nominated by parent Noly Haro-Sandidge for going above and beyond to make a lasting difference in the lives of the students he leads both on and off the field.
Sandidge credits Miller and his team in getting her son Isaiah to where he is now.
“According to the note that Ms. Sandidge wrote, Isaiah was on the verge of quitting school but is now at Northwestern Oklahoma State on a football scholarship, working hard to follow in the footsteps of those who coached him in order to make a difference for others,” Milligan said. “Undoubtedly, there are many other Isaiahs that Coach Miller has influenced and cared for over the years.”
