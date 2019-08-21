During the Aug. 13 Garland ISD District Affairs Committee meeting, Kim Caddell, director of Research, Assessment and Accountability, presented the committee with a highlight of the 2019 advanced placement (AP) results.
She stated that there were 36 different subject area exams administered this past spring, and 14 of those exams saw more than 200 GISD students participate.
“Once again, participation in AP was quite impressive, with over 9,300 exams administered to over 5,000 students. That’s an average of 1.8 exams per student,” Caddell said.
“About a quarter of our students participated in three or more exams,” she added. “Thirty-nine percent of the exams administered resulting in a qualifying score of a 3, 4 or 5, which means direct college tuition savings. This is a 4 percent increase in qualifying scores just from the previous year.”
That 39 percent translated to 3,607 qualifying exams, representing an increase of 7 percent from the previous year. Districtwide, they’ve seen an increase of 144 qualifying exam scores from 2018 and an increase of 500 qualifying scores since 2017.
Caddell said they continue to see significant increases in the percentages of students earning qualifying scores. Districtwide, these increases average 3.8 percent since 2018 and 10.5 percent since 2017.
“It’s difficult to make comparison between GISD outcomes and state and national performance because not all districts have made a commitment to ensuring access and equity for all students,” she said.
While 2019 state and national AP performance have not yet been published by the College Board, she said they know that growth in AP qualifying scores from 2017 to 2018 was 1.8 percent in the state and 1.9 percent nationwide. Garland ISD achieved a 6.7 percent increase in AP qualifying scores during that same time frame.
“Increases like this don’t just happen; it takes a lot of effort and attention on the part of students, staff and families to achieve these significant increases that we’ve been experiencing,” Caddell said.
Garland ISD plans for these successes through National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) College Readiness Programs, AP leadership team, student supports, and communication and recruiting.
All of this translates to over $101,000 in checks from the Garland Education Foundation, 10,479 potential college credits, and over $3,489,000 potential saving in college tuition.
