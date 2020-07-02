Rowlett Chamber Foundation

Rowlett High School graduate Zahide Torresdey was recently awarded $1,000 from the Rowlett Chamber Foundation. Torresdey is pictured with the Foundation board chair Chris Kizziar.

 photo courtesy of the Rowlett Chamber Foundation

During the June 23 regular Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved a resolution authorizing contributions to the Rowlett Chamber Foundation in the amount of $20,000.

The resolution states that the Chamber of Commerce for the city of Rowlett has created the Rowlett Chamber Foundation for the purpose of fostering economic development within the city of Rowlett and the Foundation has requested that GISD contribute district funds to the Foundation. Payment by the district will be used by the Foundation to help fund the Young Entrepreneurial Association (YEA) Program, recognition of excellent local teachers, opportunities for district officials to work with the city leaders and business owners to encourage open communication and collaboration between all parties, enhancement of educational opportunities for students and programs.

Recently, Rowlett Chamber President/CEO Michael Gallops and Foundation board chair Chris Kizziar delivered $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors.

According to the Foundation’s Facebook page, these students will major in business at their respective colleges. This is also the first year the Chamber Foundation has given scholarships.

