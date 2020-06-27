In order to meet the academic needs of students following the COVID-19 shutdown, the Garland ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a new 2020-21 academic calendar with a new start date, revised schools hours and inclusion of intersession dates.
“Our visionary board’s commitment to fostering success for all students, no matter their background, home language or zip code, is changing lives,” said Superintendent Ricardo López. “By approving a calendar with innovative, forward-thinking concepts, our Trustees are brazenly marking the path to equity, access and transcendence right here in #GarlandUSA.”
Administration developed the recommended calendar after assessing the impact of breaks on learning, soliciting feedback from families, staff and community members, participating in numerous community meetings, and considering parent and community questions regarding two calendar proposals.
The first day of school is now Monday, Aug. 10, within the same week of the former start date. The newly adopted calendar also adds 10 more minutes of instruction to the school day for PreK-grade 12. The district will also be the first in the area to debut intersession dates the upcoming school year. This concept embeds additional instructional dates dedicated to student support in the fall, spring and summer. Not all students will be required to attend these small-group sessions, which aim to meet specific intervention, enrichment and acceleration needs. In addition, intersession reduces burnout by including frequent, smaller breaks at the end of grading cycles.
GISD looks forward to a successful 2020-21 and cannot wait to welcome back our students and staff in August, whether in-person or virtually. To see a full list of key dates and printable 2020-21 calendars in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, please visit garlandisd.net/schoolcalendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.