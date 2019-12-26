The Garland ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2020-21 new course offerings as presented by Cris Valdez, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, and Tiffany Gilmore, director of Guidance and Counseling, at the regular board meeting. The details were presented at the Dec. 10 District Affairs Committee meeting.
District administration presented 21 new courses that are new to the district.
According to the presentation, these course are aligned with board goal objects such as postsecondary readiness (SAT exams) – meeting college ready benchmarks through 11th grade SAT school day; postsecondary readiness (AP exams) – attaining AP qualifying criterion scores; and graduation outcomes – completing graduation and college, career, military (CCMR) requirements.
Gilmore said the district course request committee received feedback from campus staff that there was a need for more acceleration and support courses.
“For example, increasing high school credit course offerings at the middle schools would allow for students to have more opportunities while in high school to take those endorsement-based classes or additional electives,” she said.
“Through our partnerships we’ve learned that there’s a need for flexibility as students take college coursework, so we need to be able to make some adjustments to our course catalog throughout the year,” she added.
Valdez said implementation of any course is dependent upon the interest of students registering for these courses and budget.
New to the district courses presented are: food technology and safety; food processing lab; agribusiness management and marketing; concepts of distribution and logistics technology; humanities second time taken; digital communications in the 21st century; digital design and media production – dual credit (DC); web communications (DC); humanities (DC); fundamentals of real estate (DC); loan origination and quality control (DC); disaster response; cybersecurity capstone; plumbing technology I; plumbing technology II; practicum in commercial photography; middle years program design; AMS organic chemistry; foundations of intensive language acquisition and support; leadworthy the course; and diving.
“The majority of these courses we already have staffed. Through CTE no additional staffs are needed,” Valdez said.
An additional CTE course – principal of cosmetology, design and color theory – was added during the Dec. 17 board meeting.
The board voted to accept administration recommendations of the new course offering including principal of cosmetology, design and color theory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.