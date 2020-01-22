Garland ISD board member named Spirit of Rowlett

The city of Rowlett recently named Garland ISD Board Trustee Larry Glick as the first Spirit of Rowlett winner of 2020.
This award serves to publicly recognize "ordinary residents doing extra-ordinary things" in the community, and the recipients are nominated by Rowlett residents.
Glick was nominated by resident Larry Beckham, who said, “A very active member of the Rowlett community, Mr. Glick was chair of the Planning & Zoning Commission for around 10 years. He is on the Garland ISD school board. He is a member of the Rowlett Golf Course Committee. He personally purchased numerous trees from the golf course from his own money. He is a member of the Rowlett Economic Development Committee. He is or was a member of the Comprehensive Plan Committee.”
Glick has been a resident of Rowlett since the summer of 1984 and this is his fifth decade serving the city of Rowlett, according to an interview with Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Matt Grubisich.
He has served on four comprehensive plan committees and first ran for a seat on the GISD board in 2007; he’s now on his fifth three-year term.
Glick is also an avid birder and, like Grubisich, has a love for trees. In the 90s when he was chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission there were no ordinances to protect trees, so he wrote one of the first tree ordinances in the country to protect trees.
“Because I’m a birder and I love trees, as I traveled around the world, one of the things I do is I plant trees,” he said.
The full interview can be viewed on Youtube at RowlettTexasVideo.
