Six Garland ISD students were recognized with the Evidence of Excellence award during Tuesday night’s regular Board of Trustees meeting for earning the AP Capstone diploma.
According to the College Board website, AP Capstone is a diploma program based on two yearlong AP courses that include AP Seminar and AP Research. These courses are designed to complement other AP courses that the AP Capstone student may take.
“Instead of teaching specific subject knowledge, AP Seminar and AP Research use an interdisciplinary approach to develop the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management and presentation skills students need for college-level work,” the website states. “The College Board developed the AP Capstone Diploma program at the request of higher education professionals, who saw a need for a systematic way for high school students to begin mastering these skills before college.”
These six GISD students are among the 7,800 students across the nation to earn the AP Capstone diploma. Sheryln Abraham, Blake Johnson, Megan Le and Kevin Nguyen are 2019 graduated students, and Victoria Haynes and Thea McLain are currently enrolled.
According to the district, these students have completed a rigorous two-year program where they manage long-term academic projects, conduct and defend research and deliver effective presentations.
For more information on the AP Capstone diploma, visit apcentral.collegeboard.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.