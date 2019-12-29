Garland ISD campuses earning all available distinction designations

Six Garland ISD schools were recognized for earning all available distinction designations in addition to A and B accountability ratings during this month’s regular Board of Trustees meeting.
In October and November, the district held pep rallies at 46 campuses to recognize their A and B accountability ratings.
“I know that I can speak for everyone who attended these events and say that they were very special. Seeing the excitement on the faces of staff. Seeing students own their success. And, even seeing some celebrities like the Texas Rangers mascot, Captain, as well as the Chick-fil-A cow,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations.
The six campuses that not only earned A and B ratings but also earned every available distinction designation were Austin Academy for Excellence, Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School, Kimberlin Academy for Excellence, North Garland High School, Spring Creek Elementary School, and Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence.
Those distinction designations include academic achievement in English language arts/reading, academic achievement in mathematics, academic achievement in science, academic achievement in social studies, top 25 percent: comparative academic growth, top 25 percent: comparative closing the gaps, and postsecondary readiness.
According to the Texas Education Agency, approximately 1,700 schools out of more than 8,800 received an A accountability rating. Another 3,200 received a B. But, just 424 received every distinction designation. That’s 4.8 percent of all campuses in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.