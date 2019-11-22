Every year, the organization Children at Risk ranks and grades Texas public schools to help parents, educators and community members understand how schools in their community are performing. Based on student achievement data from the 2018-19 school year, Garland ISD can once again boast some of the top ranked schools in the state. Kimberlin and Walnut Glen Academies for Excellence are among the top 10 elementary schools in North Texas. Additionally, out of more than 4,500 elementary schools ranked throughout the state, Kimberlin and Walnut Glen came in at 23 and 24, respectively.
“We just finished celebrating 46 campuses that earned accountability ratings of A and B, in addition to six that earned all available distinction designations,” said Superintendent Dr. Ricardo López. “This recognition further proves that Garland ISD offers the best education around. We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our students and staff.”
Seven additional schools were recognized in Children at Risk’s rankings as well. Bradfield, Ethridge, Golden Meadows, Handley, Northlake and Park Crest elementaries, as well as Lyles Middle School, each received a 2019 Gold Ribbon School designation.
To determine annual honorees, Children at Risk looks at student achievement, campus performance, and growth in standardized test scores over time. The organization then awards letter grades of A-F. Gold Ribbon Schools are those that earn a grade of A or B and serve a student population that is more than 75 percent economically disadvantaged. They are also not charter or magnet campuses.
