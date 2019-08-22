Garland ISD Chief Academic Officer Jovan Wells, along with representatives with Best In Class and Teaching Trust, presented information about their partnership before the District Affairs Committee during the Aug. 13 meeting.
Wells said GISD schools with ACE and Teaching Trust have shown significant gains in reading and math at "meets level" with double-digit gains across the campuses compared to the district overall.
“They don’t just come in with academics; they also come in and work on the culture, the systems and the schools, so when you walk through our ACE campuses you’re going to see that,” Wells said. “You’ll see those differences and the expectations that they have students, which leads to these results that we are seeing.”
There were ACE campuses that worked with Best In Class and Teaching Trust, and they had some that only worked with Teaching Trust. In the second year of this partnership (2019-20), they’ve signed up to work with four additional campuses – Club Hill Elementary, Toler Elementary, Schrade MS and Shugart Elementary. Wells said these campuses have started working with the groups this summer and they expect to see similar gains with these campuses in the coming year.
“The remarkable achievements Handley has made this year have been accomplished, in large part, as a result of the dedication and commitment of our staff with support from the district, but also because of the transformational work with Teaching Trust," Handley Elementary Principal Cheryl Alexander said. "Their partnership and guidance enabled us to forge a focused path that outlined academic and behavioral targets necessary for our scholars to achieve success … and we are only just beginning.”
To learn more about Best In Class visit bestinclasseducation.com and Teaching Trust at teachingtrust.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.