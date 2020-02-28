Garland ISD Children at Risk honor schools

Nine Garland ISD campuses were recognized during Tuesday night’s Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting as leaders in student achievement. Pictured are the principals for each of these campuses.

 Photo courtesy of Joe Luna

Nine Garland ISD campuses were recognized during Tuesday night’s board meeting as leaders in student achievement. Seven campuses received a 2019 Gold Ribbon School designation from Children at Risk, and two campuses were named for excellence among the top 10 elementary schools in North Texas.

Chief Leadership Officer Susanna Russell said that every year the Children at Risk organization ranks and grades Texas public schools to help parents, educators and community members understand how campuses in their community are performing. This assessment includes student and campus academics, as well as growth in standardized test scores over time.

“According to data from the 2018-19 school year, Garland ISD can once again boast some of the top ranked schools in the state,” Russell said. “Not only are Kimberlin and Walnut Glen Academies for Excellence among the top 10 elementaries in Dallas-Fort Worth, they are also ranked 23 and 24 in Texas, respectively. That’s out of more than 4,500 elementary schools throughout the state.”

Looking at non-magnet campuses with a student population that is more than 75 percent economically disadvantaged, Children at Risk awards letter grades of A-F. Their Gold Ribbon Schools are the ones that earn an A or B. Garland ISD’s honoress include Bradfield, Ethridge, Golden Meadows, Handley, Northlake and Park Crest elementaries, as well as Lyles Middle School.

The principals of each of these campuses were presented with the district’s Evidence of Excellence award.

