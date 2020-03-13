Due to rising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and as a precautionary measure to protect the tri-city communities, Garland ISD is closing the week of March 16-20 as officials assess this rapidly developing situation. All GISD campuses, facilities and offices will be closed, and all meetings, events, practices, and extracurricular activities are canceled for the week of March 16-20.
The district is encouraging students to engage in learning opportunities during this time; online learning resources will be available on the district website beginning on Monday, March 16.
GISD also reminds its students and staff to do the following to prevent the spread of infection:
· Wash hands often for 20 seconds, and encourage others to do the same.
· If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
· Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Stay indoors to limit exposure.
If students and staff have traveled to countries identified in the CDC’s travel warning or have been on a cruise, it is advised that they self-quarantine at home for a period of 14 days to monitor symptoms for potential infection, returning to school/work only when symptom-free. Additional information about symptoms and preventing coronavirus can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.
The district will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation daily prior to Monday, March 23, and will share updated information throughout the week on the district website at www.garlandisd.net/coronavirus.
