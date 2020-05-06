Garland ISD counselors virtually connecting students to universities

Although Garland ISD schools are physically closed, learning and counseling are still going strong. GISD’s Guidance and Counseling Department hosts Money Monday virtual seminars every week, allowing families to learn about FAFSA/TASFA, enrollment, scholarships and much more during video interviews with higher education representatives.
Paying for college is an obstacle for many students and families looking to pursue a post-secondary education. As a result, GISD created Money Mondays to provide GISD families with support and hands-on assistance when filling out the federal and state financial aid application.
“The Guidance & Counseling Department solicited help from our colleges/university partners’ financial aid offices (the University of Texas at Arlington, Texas A&M Commerce, and Richland College) to serve as experts in admissions and financial aid process. Every Monday during the month of October, we were able to provide direct support to our students and families by expanding equity and accessibility to post-secondary readiness,” said Tiffany Gilmore, director of Guidance and Counseling.
Before the school closure, Gilmore said school counselors assisted families in their GO Centers during the traditional school hours, and the Guidance and Counseling Department helped families after school hours. The events were held at a centralized location from 4-7 p.m.
“Garland ISD’s Translation and Interpretation Services collaborated with us to ensure we were able to provide interpretation services,” she said. “Express Learning Sessions (30-minute sessions) were offered by the partner colleges to provide real-time information on the college admissions and the financial aid process. Our high school counselors hosted Financial Aid Nights in our Go Centers, from October to March. By popular demand, we facilitated two additional Money Monday sessions in February.”
Gilmore said the district launched a March Madness College and Career Fair campaign and scheduled one at each high school during the month of March, but was only able to conduct one of the seven scheduled events before the closure.
“We decided to use the momentum gained from the Money Mondays and March Madness campaign. It’s important to us to continue to build our college-going culture and provide wraparound communication to ensure that our students stay connected,” she said. “Even during this pandemic, we are committed to empowering our students and breaking down barriers to postsecondary enrollment. This provides the opportunity for students and parents to learn about different colleges/ programs and take virtual campus tours as a family, in the comfort of their home.”
She reported that the past two seminars had 38 and 56 participants, respectively.
GISD has a strong network of college, career, and military partnerships, as a result of their participation in coalitions such as the Texas Higher Education Initiative, Dallas County Promise, University Crossroads, and North Texas Regional P-16 Council, Gilmore said.
“It was important for us to consider our students’ voices. Based on data captured by Apply TX and Naviance (our in-house College and Career Readiness Platform) we were able to invite colleges that our students were interested in attending,” she said. “The following colleges and universities have participated in our Money Mondays events: the University of Texas at Arlington, Texas Southern University, Midwestern State University, the University of Texas at Dallas. We will also feature Dallas County Promise, the U.S. Armed Forces, and the Year Up Program.”
Additionally, to provide continuous service and support for families during the extended school closure, GISD counselors continue to facilitate a multi-tiered counseling approach through the utilization of technology.
“Individual student counseling, responsive services, small group counseling, social-emotional learning, classroom guidance via Google Classroom, Virtual 504, and student support meetings have continued without a break in service,” she said. “We were able to assemble a Virtual Counseling Team within 24 hours of the shelter-in-place order to meet the immediate needs of our families. Our district’s website highlights services and resources available to all GISD families such as coping with COVID-19, community agency referral processes, recommended social-emotional learning activities, and higher education information.”
“It’s important to keep a positive mindset and remain hopeful for our future. We must continue to guide them into formulating a new paradigm,” she added.
For families who may have missed a Money Monday, all sessions are recorded and can be viewed on the district’s website at garlandisd.net/node/11339.
