Director of Health Services Renee Kotsopoulos updated the Garland ISD board of trustees on COVID-19 cases in Garland ISD.
Between July 1 and last week, there have been a total of 7,301 confirmed staff cases and 53,709 confirmed student cases. Kotsopoulos said 94% of the total confirmed cases are from unvaccinated individuals including children under 12 who are currently ineligible for vaccines. Of the adults who tested positive for COVID-19, 64% were unvaccinated.
As of Aug. 27, Garland ISD has 739 active cases. Garland High School has 25 active cases, Lakeview Centennial High school has 21, Naaman Forest High School has 84, North Garland High School has 27, Rowlett High School has 72, Sachse High School has 38 and South Garland High School has 27.
Kotsopoulos said cases currently seem to stabilize because staff, parents and students are following the district’s safety protocols.
“It could be that the delta variant has crested off, or we’ve just hit a lull before we see more cases,” Jason Chessher, managing director of health for the city of Garland said to the board.
The district will send daily notifications of their updated COVID-19 case numbers.
To ensure teachers do not spread COVID to their students, teachers will need to schedule an appointment and take a COVID rapid test every two days before the school day.
The district has been hosting popup clinics which end this week. Kotsopoulos said their first clinic at Rowlett High School was successful with 34 students and six adults receiving vaccines. They also worked with their cities to ensure students, staff and parents receive the vaccine.
“Vaccines are really the way we’re going to beat this pandemic,” Chessher said.
Beginning Sept 20, the city of Garland also began administering booster vaccines to residents with compromised immune systems. The city hopes to expand the eligibility for booster vaccines shortly.
