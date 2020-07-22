Garland ISD curbside meal continues during transitional period

Garland ISD announced that curbside meal pick-ups will be available for all learners during the back-to-school transition and for remote learners throughout the remainder of 2020-21.
Families will need to complete an order form every two weeks for each Garland ISD student who would like meal service. To receive meals the first week of school, the first form must be completed by July 27. Meals will be charged to the student’s account according to the student’s eligibility status and/or the eligibility designation of their home school (CEP, BIC, Universal-Free Breakfast). There must be sufficient funds in a student’s meal account to cover the cost of meals, the district website states.
To order meals, determine the location where you want to pick up the meals. The district website states that you can choose any school to pick-up meals. It does not have to be the school your child attends. Parents with students at multiple schools may choose to pick-up all meals at one school site.
Complete the order form based on the desired pick-up location by the order due date. A form must be completed for each student. You will need a valid student name and ID number.
For order due dates, locations and dates, or more information visit garlandisd.net/curbsidemeals.
For assistance, contact the Student Nutrition Services office at 972-494-8322.
