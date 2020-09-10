Garland ISD debuts intersessional calendar

Garland ISD’s Board of Trustees approved the region’s first intersessional academic calendar to help meet the academic needs of students following the COVID-19 shutdown.
Intersession is a concept that embeds additional instructional dates dedicated to student support in the fall, spring and summer. Not all students will be required to attend these small-group sessions, which aim to meet specific intervention, enrichment and acceleration needs. In addition, intersession reduces burnout by including frequent, smaller breaks at the end of grading cycles. The first intersession week is scheduled for Oct. 6-9.
"In the summer, students tend to have some learning loss, but with COVID, we had even more learning loss. The instruction has not been what it typically is, it was new instruction,” said Lea Ann Schkade, director of intervention. “In order to help with that 'COVID cliff' we wanted to be able to provide this intersession week to be able to help with intervention, enrichment and acceleration."
She added that this will give students an opportunity to immediately address some learning gaps they may have. This also takes place after a grading cycle ends so teachers can help students get caught up before the next cycle starts.
Three intersessions are built into the calendar, one in fall (Oct. 6-9), one in spring (March), and one in summer (June) that is two weeks.
Schkade stated that the intersessions have a theme and fall’s is the State Fair of Texas.
"There may not be a State Fair of Texas going on, but we are going to have a fair theme to our first intersession and we have our very own Big Tex, which would be Dr. (Ricardo) López," Schkade said.
Intersessions will be held however the students received instruction the week before whether that be virtually or in-person.
"We didn't want to change the form of instruction until the new cycle started and that would be after the week of intersession," Schkade said.
Intersessions will be targeted and intentional to what each student needs.
"If a student needs support in math or reading then that's what we want to serve them during intersession. We want them to get intentional and individualized support to help that student grow,” Schkade said. “If a student is wanting to accelerate, let's say they're going to take the PSAT in October, then they will get some PSAT support."
She also asked the GISD community to consider the upcoming Garland ISD tax rate election because it will help programs like this to continue in the district.
"It will impact every student, staff member, business and homeowner, and it will generate $42 million in new funding which the district needs to sustain award winning academics, athletics, fine arts and more,” Schkade said.
