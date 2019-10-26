During the Oct. 15 Garland ISD District Affairs Committee meeting, committee members received a presentation on esports by Jasna Aliefendic, coordinator of technology applications.
Esports is electronic gaming at a competitive level and is growing in popularity.
“Our main goal is to provide more STEM opportunities for our students, to provide more scholarship opportunities for our students, but also to provide opportunities for students who are not our traditional athletes to participate in teamwork and be on a team,” Aliefendic said.
The district has decided to add two esports clubs to each high school campus with at least one team to compete per campus. The Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center's program is more robust because it piloted the program last year and has more games and better equipment, according to Aliefendic.
District staff has developed an esports handbook for GISD this year, and although it's not yet part of UIL, Aliefendic said it's considering piloting an esports program at the high school level.
“We are also planning to develop an esports course under the CTE (career technical education) umbrella. Right now we have two courses related to video games, and those two courses are under technology application and CTE, with addition to either course we would cover many more certifications,” she said.
The College, Career and Military Readiness indicators that apply to those courses are Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA), introduction to programming using Python; MTA, introduction to programming using Java; and Unity certified programmer.
“More than 250 colleges right now are providing scholarships for esports,” she noted.
Aliefendic said their goal is provide a league that covers nonviolent games and decided to go with PlayVS, which is an organization that partners with the National Federation of State High School Associations. PlayVS also has partnership with game providers and publishers, which will make it easier for the district to obtain licensing.
Technology needs for this program include PCs for each student, controllers such as headphones and mice for League of Legends, a secure network, Twitch account for each campus to broadcast, and open STEAM during practice and competitions.
Aliefendic also noted that last year more people streamed the League of Legends world championship than watched the Super Bowl.
There are currently 84 players registered. League of Legends is played every Tuesday and Rocket League plays every Thursdays; Rowlett High has a team in the latter that is coached by Almaad Jackson and Joshwin Paulson.
The investment for this is $14,000 for the whole school year, according to the presentation.
