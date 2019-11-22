Garland ISD discusses improvement plans

During the Nov. 12 Garland ISD District Affairs Committee meeting, Assistant Director of Federal Programs Christi Allen presented the committee with information on the campus and district improvement process.
The first step was to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment, and the district and campus teams reviewed data across eight different areas – demographics; culture and climate; staff quality, retention, recruitment; curriculum, instruction assessment; family and community; school context and organization; technology; and student achievement.
Campuses then prioritize identified needs and performed a root cause analysis, which helps them get to the core of what led to the identified needs.
“The root cause relies on data analysis and helps us move beyond assumptions to get to the core of the identified need. This is important because it leads to an aligned and effective strategy to address the need,” Allen said.
According to the presentation, performance objectives focused on academic goals, address priority needs based on the board objectives and is individualized for each campus based on data. Strategies are developed for each of those performance objectives and monitored and evaluated by campus teams throughout the course of the school year.
After campus improvement plans are completed, the principal presents the plan to area directors and a team of district staff from various departments, Allen said. The purpose for the review is to ensure alignment with district expectations and to provide support and feedback for strategies.
The area directors monitor progress through campus goals and coaching visits during campus walkthroughs.
“Coaching visits allows the area directors to provide support and recommended resources to target the campus needs,” she said.
She added that the office of innovation monitors the compliance requirement for Title 1 and State and Compensatory Education, and district departments provide support throughout the school year as needed.
