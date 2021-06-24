The Garland ISD Board of Trustees was updated on June 22 regarding community feedback to the return to in person learning.
In preparation for the 2021/2022 school year, the district staff made changes to the student handbook with the help of feedback from staff, students, parents and other community members.
Director of Health Services Renee Kostopulos told the board that of the respondents to the communication sent by the district, 57% were made up of staff, 28% were made up of parents, 14% were made up of students and 1% from community members. In total, the district received 400 responses.
“Several things occurred before we put out this handbook for the public to review,” Kostopulos said. “We wanted to get feedback from our stakeholders before providing our final version to the public.”
Of the commentary made on the student handbook, 25% said they were content with the handbook as written, 20% wanted parent access, around 6% wanted the plexiglass removed, another 6% wanted the schools to begin incorporating field trips again, and 4% wanted shared resources in the classroom.
As a result, the district removed plexiglass dividers from the classrooms and cafeteria. However, plexiglass in the cafeteria can be made available upon parent request. All language pertaining to virtual learning and campus screening were removed. Visitors to the school will submit to self-screening and will be allowed inside school buildings upon the principal’s approval.
“We also removed that staff can only leave campus during the instruction to get food,” Kostopulos said. “They can leave to go to the doctor, they can leave to visit another campus as long as they have parent permission.”
The district also plans to allow for on-campus rapid testing for students who have or came into contact with a student with COVID-19. Prior to the rapid testing, students who had been in contact with a student with COVID-19 were required to quarantine and attend school virtually. Because virtual learning will no longer be allowed, the district wants to keep students on campus, so they do not miss too much instruction.
“I suspect the contact tracing will be a lot less than it was this school year,” Kostopulos said. “If it’s low risk in our facilities, we do not exclude students or staff members. We monitor them for symptoms. There’s no way to trace around that. If they have a cold symptom, we can now rapid test right on the spot, so they can stay in the classroom.”
Because parents are required to submit a permission slip for their student per rapid test, the district’s health services department plans to have a packaged plan from the test provider, Hazel Health, so parents do not need to submit a slip per test.
For low level contact, rapid tests will be taken on the third and sixth days.
“You have to have that second test to make sure the virus hasn’t multiplied in the system,” Kostopulos said.
The protocol will not be set in place for the entire year. As cases further diminish, the need for rapid tests will become less frequent.
“The requirement from ESSER (funding) is that we look at this handbook frequently, and we revise it as needed,” Kostopulos said.
