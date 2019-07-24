During the Garland ISD July 16 District Affairs Committee meeting, Tiffany Gilmore, director of Guidance and Counseling, presented the committee and trustees with revisions to the Grading Police EIC (LOCAL).
According to the district, in an effort to support the district’s strategic goal, the proposed EIC policy will provide an opportunity to normalize the GPA system for students. Since the last policy revision in 2013, GISD has implemented numerous programs and initiatives for students such as College for All and Accelerated Math and Science (AMS).
The current GPA system equalizes courses that offer college credit with courses that do not have the possibility to offer college credit. The GPA committee examined the current EIC local policy, district college credit completion data, 20 different Texas school district policies, community feedback, and the National Association for College Admissions Counseling (NACAC) college admissions study. The proposed policy is designed to increase student opportunities to compete on a national level in the college admissions game.
“Currently our College for All initiative focuses on rigorous coursework. We provide multiple opportunities for students, and as a district we provide access to all of our students to be informed and to take national normed exams through AP and IB (International Baccalaureate), along with supporting students through the college admissions process,” Gilmore said.
“This policy that we’re proposing is designed to be able to help enhance our students’ ability to compete in the college admissions game,” she added. “We want students to be able to be admitted into the college of their choice.”
Nationally, in fall 2016, 35 percent of first-time freshmen applied to seven or more colleges; from 2014-2017, the percent of colleges rating grades in all courses as considerably important increased from 60 percent to 81 percent.
According to the presentation, the top factors in the admission decision were overall high school GPA, grades in college preparatory courses, admission test scores and strength of curriculum.
“We looked at our data to really determine whether or not our students were successfully competing, meaning they were earning college credits for AP, earning a 3, 4, or 5 on the exam, and for IB earning a 4 or higher, and 70 or higher in dual credit courses,” Gilmore said.
In the 2018 school year, 315 GISD students were enrolled in IB; 6,389 students were enrolled in AP courses, and 1,979 students were enrolled in dual credit (DC). Of those, 85 percent of IB students earned college credit, 35 percent for AP students, and 98 percent for dual credit.
The policy change is designed to normalize GPAs, beginning with the 2019-20 school year for incoming freshman. Other proposed changes included Accelerated Math and Science (AMS) courses to receive the same grade points as IB with the same entry criteria to both programs, and AMS courses listed are year 2 college course credits.
Weighted grade point average for AP & IB – awards equal grade points to courses that lead to college credit, professional credential or specialized program of study. Courses considered as ‘preparatory,’ such as pre-AP, International Honors, and honors courses will be Level 3 courses.
Weighted GPA for AP – assigns additional weighted point in AP when a student takes the course and scores a 3, 4, or 5 on AP exams, or a 4, 5, or 6 on IB exams. Students must be enrolled in the AP and/or IB course to receive the grade points.
