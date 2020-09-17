Garland ISD discusses Teacher Incentive Allotment

During the Sept. 8 Garland ISD District Affairs Committee meeting, Kim Caddell, executive director of research, assessment and accountability, provided the committee with an update on the teacher incentive allotment (TIA).
The TIA was first presented to the board of trustees on May 19 during a special board meeting. It is a state funded program created by House Bill 3 to recognize and financially reward highly effective teachers.
“TEA has approved GISD’s TIA Cohort C System application. This means that we will begin collecting data during the 2020-21 school year in order to identify teachers eligible for a TIA designation,” Caddell said.
She clarified that there is nothing additional that a teacher needs to do to participate in TIA.
There are three levels of TIA teacher designation: TIA Master Teachers, which represent the top 5 percent across the state; TIA Exemplary Teachers, which represent to the top 20 percent across the state; and TIA Recognized Teachers, which represent the top 33 percent across the state plus teachers with national board certification.
“During the 2020-21 school year, outcomes for core content area teachers will be analyzed to determine eligibility for TIA designation, however, any teacher with a national board certification regardless of the content area should contact HR as soon as possible to provide the necessary documentation to support identification as a TIA recognized teacher. That’s an automatic designation if you have that certification,” Caddell said.
As required by HB 3 and TEA, GISD’s implementation of TIA will include two components – teacher appraisal and student growth.
Teacher appraisal will be evaluated using the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS). Caddell stated that there are a total of 16 dimensions across four domains. For the purpose of TIA the emphasis will be on domain 2 - instruction and 3 - the learning environment.
“These two domains will each be weighed 40 percent in their TIA T-TESS score,” she said.
Student growth will be measured using two instruments based on the student grade level and content area.
Grade K-8 reading and math will be measured with the MAP growth; grade 2-8 science will be measured by the newly added MAP growth science test; pre-K language arts and math will be measured with a locally developed pre- and post-tests; grade 9-10 English language arts and reading (ELAR), math and science will all be measured with a locally developed pre- and post-tests, as well as the grade 6-12 social studies, Caddell said.
“I am very proud of the work that has been done to support Garland ISD’s implementation of TIA,” she said.
The district has created a TIA page that will support current staff as well as serve as a recruiting tool to recruit TIA designated teachers from other districts, Caddell said.
“Within the last week I learned that we’ve already successfully recruited a TIA designated teacher from a district in an earlier cohort. This means that we will actually be receiving our first round of TIA funds this spring for the teacher that we were able to recruit,” she added.
To learn more about TIA visit garlandisd.net/content/teacher-incentive-allotment-tia.
